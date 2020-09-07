Chadwick Boseman’s funeral arrangements announced

Chadwick Boseman’s inner circle has revealed the homegoing service plans for the iconic actor who left the world far too soon for his multitude of fans.

The 43-year-old thespian great, who delivered remarkable portrayals of historical figures Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and James Brown onscreen before starring in the box office-busting Black Panther, succumbed after a four-year battle with colon cancer in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 28.

The family will have a private funeral service for Boseman in Anderson, South Carolina, at a location and time that has not yet been disclosed, says Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home director Marcus Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family wants fans to contribute to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.

“The family has always been a very humble family through the years,” Brown told WYFF News 4. “They’re humble, and not necessarily private-private but normal people.”

There have been public commemorations of Boseman’s life and work both locally in Anderson and nationally recently. The movie 42 was re-released in theaters nationwide on the weekend of Sept 4-6, 2020. On Aug. 30, Black Panther was shown commercial-free on ABC, and was followed by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts hosting the special “Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King.” On Sept 3, fans assembled in Boseman’s hometown to watch Black Panther together and had childhood associates speak of him during a ceremony. Furthermore, South Carolina Gov. Henry McAster ordered flags be flown at half-mast on Aug. 30 to pay homage to Boseman, according to WYFF News 4.

Boseman is survived by his wife, Simone, and his parents and two brothers.