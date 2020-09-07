Kanye West, Joel Osteen ridiculed for ‘walking on water’ during Sunday Service

Kanye West is catching backlash for what he did during his Sunday Sevice series. On Sept. 6, West held a Sunday Service at Jackson Lake in Jackson, Georgia.

In a video posted on Instagram by West’s wife Kim Kardashian, West and his choir gave the illusion of walking on water during the service at Jackson Lake — an act depicted as one of the miracles of Jesus in the New Testament. West was also joined by his children North and Saint as Kardashian remained on land.

Houston-based pastor Joel Osteen also appeared to walk on water during the service. Osteen spoke about the religious connection of walking on water while speaking.

“Watching these fine men and women sing, it looks like they are walking on water,” Osteen said. “My mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water. I can imagine Peter thought ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that … I think we all have that in times in life where we think ‘God is telling me to do something. I feel it down inside.’ But we don’t feel quantified or have the experience.”

The video of West and Osteen walking in the middle of Jackson Lake went viral and some were upset by the depiction, which could be viewed as disrespectful.

View reactions on the next page.