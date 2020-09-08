Oprah Winfrey joins forces with Apple to launch new book club podcast

TV icon Oprah Winfrey is launching her own podcast series with Apple.

The 66-year-old TV star has joined forces with the tech giant to create “Oprah’s Book Club,” an eight-part podcast series that will focus on Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, which looks at hierarchical systems within America.

Apple plans to release two new episodes each week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Oprah and Isabel set to host discussions about the eight pillars of caste outlined in the book, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oprah has previously hailed Caste as providing a “new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be.”

The popular presenter first launched her “Book Club” concept as part of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the 90s, and she has since revisited the idea as part of her deal with Apple TV+.

The upcoming podcast series is an extension of that collaboration.

Meanwhile, Oprah’s long-time partner Stedman Graham previously hailed the TV star as “an unbelievable woman.”

However, Stedman revealed he is still focused on himself and his own success.

He said: “I’m developing a process of continuous improvement every day based on my skills, talents, abilities, interests and passion. That’s what makes me happy.

“So I don’t care what you do. I could care less who you are or what you do or what you’ve been able to accomplish, because it has nothing to do with who I am as a person.”

Stedman also insisted he rarely rows with Oprah because they “think the same.”

He explained: “We think the same, we’re in the same business. The difference is, she does it in the air, I do it on the ground, so I’m grassroots.”