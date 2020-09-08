Tory Lanez finally speaks out regarding fallout from Megan Thee Stallion fiasco

Villianized rapper-producer Tory Lanez finally emerges from the depths of his mysterious silence to address the alleged shooting debacle involving lyrical lioness Megan Thee Stallion.

Only, Lanez spoke about everything regarding the backlash against him, but nothing regarding the 25-year-old Houston rap raven, who named Lanez as her shooter.

Megan, 25, aka Megan Pete, was shot by someone in July after some type of quarrel with Lanez in Hollywood Hills, California. The “Savage” artist came out and named Lanez as the shooter after refusing to pinpoint the gunman for over a month. Lanez has yet to confirm or deny Stallion’s assertion.

However, when Forbes magazine wrote a report claiming that the backlash against the Canadian-born artist Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, resulted in a 40 percent drop in his music streams, Lanez finally pushed back.

“Lmao that’s such a lie. 40% where?!!,” Lanez wrote on HotNewHipHop’s Twitter post. He then added: “I have twenty-seven million monthly listeners on Spotify currently.”

Lanez can’t deny that he has been isolated by many within the industry. Singers Kehlani and Jojo publicly renounced any association with him, while rappers like Bun B verbally stomped on the diminutive Lanez on Instagram.

As expected, the balance of responders peeled Lanez hide for limiting his comments only to how he’s been allegedly impacted financially.

“Lol this is what he responds too?!😂😂😂 🤡🤡🤡,” one person said in the IG post’s comment section, equating Lanez to a clown.

A second person surmised the situation like this: “no music is good enough to have me supporting domestic violence 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

“So he quickly let you know the truth about his music streams but not what he did to meg ? 🤣 Clearly she was telling the truth this whole time,” deduces a third IG person.