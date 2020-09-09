Drake shares photo of his son on the first day of school

No matter who you are, your child’s first day of school calls for a mandatory photo op and this is no different for Drake.

The rapper, who has kept his son hidden from the spotlight, has recently started showing more of his son Adonis.

One of those moments happened on Wednesday, Sept. 9, on his son’s first day of school.

The multi-Grammy award winner couldn’t help but snap a photo of his two-year-old son standing outside before his big day.

Drake shared a photo on Instagram that shows Adonis standing in front of a black SUV.

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” he wrote with a globe emoji.

Adonis looked fresh on his first day, rocking his hair in cornrows, and sporting a Chrome Hearts sweatsuit with black shoes.

Drake welcomed his son with the French model Sophie Brussaux back in 2017.

He opened up about having a son in 2018 on the song “Emotionless” from his album Scorpion.

Since then he has posted a couple of photos showing off the quality time he gets with Adonis.

While we love seeing the lavish lifestyle of the rapper, we also enjoy seeing precious fatherhood moments like this one.