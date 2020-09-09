Tory Lanez reportedly texted apology to Megan Thee Stallion after the shooting

Tory Lanez issued an apology to Megan The Stallion in the hours proceeding the infamous shooting in suburban Los Angeles, reportedly saying, “I was just too drunk.”

This is according to text messages TMZ observed, which allegedly states that Lanez was clearly remorseful for whatever he did the evening before Megan The Stallion was rushed into surgery.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Lanez texted according to the entertainment publication. “I was just too drunk.”

Lanez never admits that he shot Megan in his apology, TMZ reports. But the Canadian-born producer and rapper knew unequivocally that he did something very wrong and wanted Megan The Stallion’s forgiveness.

“None the less s— should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible,” Lanez reportedly texted before repeating: “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

As rolling out reported previously, Megan Pete, 25, was shot in both feet on July 12, 2020, in Hollywood Hills, California. The two of them and a third vehicle occupant were later stopped by Los Angeles cops at gunpoint. Megan was subsequently rushed to a local hospital to treat the gunshot wounds. Lanez was arrested on a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

More than a month went by before the “WAP” rapper publicly fingered Lanez as the person who shot her, igniting widespread calls for Lanez to be prosecuted and deported to Canada. The Los Angeles County district attorney said their office is contemplating filing charges against Lanez.