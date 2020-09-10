Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso files restraining order against her

At one point, Tamar Braxton fans were very happy the singer finally had found her true love following her messy divorce from Vincent Herbert in 2019. But that fairytale romance may be deteriorating rapidly, according to reports.

Braxton’s current boyfriend, David Adefeso, filed to obtain a restraining order against the youngest Braxton sibling on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, after becoming embroiled in a “domestic violence situation,” TMZ reports.

The nature of the alleged volatility that led to the filing has not been disclosed to the media.

This is, unfortunately, further evidence that the relationship between Braxton, 43, and Adefeso has unraveled in recent months. As rolling out previously reported, Adefeso was the one who called first responders on July 16 when he found Braxton unconscious inside their Ritz-Carlton hotel room in downtown Los Angeles. She had overdosed on a combination of drugs and alcohol in an alleged suicide attempt due to personal tumult and depression. She had just emerged from a bitter battle with WeTV, which airs the popular “Braxton Family Values” reality show, and had reached her breaking point.

There are widespread media reports that Adefeso was at the center of Braxton’s complicated relationship with WeTV.

Since Adefeso filed for the restraining order, Braxton has since claimed that her boyfriend has assaulted her, The Blast reports. The family has long had reservations about Adefeso and his allegedly controlling ways and wedging himself into Braxton’s negotiations with WeTV, further complicating matters for Braxton.