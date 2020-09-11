Cops charged in George Floyd’s death blame each other for the alleged crime

The police officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd are blaming each other for the alleged crime and are seeking separate trials. According to the Washington Post, the officers are distancing themselves from each other and what occurred during the deadly arrest on May 25.

Bodycam footage revealed that officers were aggressive with Floyd when the incident began.

Floyd stared down the barrel of a police officer’s gun moments before he was killed. Bodycam footage showed an officer pointing his service weapon at Floyd, who was questioned by Thomas Lane after a store clerk called 911 about an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd and knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, according to the newly released footage.

The bodycam footage also revealed that the EMT medics did not rush to assist Floyd after taking his pulse, and it took them three minutes to perform CPR. At that point, Floyd had been unresponsive for seven minutes. He eventually was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, claims that the other three defendants could conspire to imply Chauvin is guilty of the third-degree murder charges, but not the other charges. As a result, that would help the other officers to avoid conviction since they’re not charged as accomplices in that count.

Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality. Some top-notch companies and major brands also made it a point to embrace diversity in hiring practices and through charity.