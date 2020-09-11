Gabrielle Union, Oprah Winfrey and other Black stars to present at Emmy Awards

Gabrielle Union, Oprah Winfrey and America Ferrera are among the first wave of presenters confirmed to present at this month’s Emmy Awards.

The virtual ceremony is set to air on Sept. 20, on ABC and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Joining the above on presenting duties will be Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, J.J. Watt and Lena Waithe.

Elsewhere, Grammy winner H.E.R. will make her Emmys debut during the “In Memoriam” segment.

There will be no star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater in 2020 as the event’s executive producers sent a letter to a selection of nominees revealing their speeches will have to be delivered from their own homes via Zoom.

However, those fortunate enough to be front and center will still have some help to “look fabulous.”

The letter stated: “We are assembling a top-notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.

“We’re going to make you look fabulous — we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow you to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on-screen’ moments.”

HBO’s “Watchmen” leads the nominations with 26 nods, while Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is up for a total of 20 prizes.

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh landed her third straight nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Elsewhere, “Killing Eve” itself also landed a nomination for Drama Series alongside shows including Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” cult hit “Stranger Things,” and “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominees include Billy Porter for “Pose,” Steve Carell for “The Morning Show,” and Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us.”