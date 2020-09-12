Cast of Tyler Perry’s ‘BRUH’ bring stories of Black manhood to TV screen

When inclusive images of Black characters are missing from the TV screen, Tyler Perry always creates the content that is needed. This is what he is doing with one of his newest shows “BRUH.”

The show that stars Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr. and Monti Washington, is unlike any other on TV. “BRUH” tells the story of four Black men in their 30s who use their friendship to help them navigate through life.

We got a chance to speak with some of the cast members about season two of the TV show which airs on BET+.

How did this show become a reality?

Monti Washington: It’s from the mastermind Tyler Perry. I’m glad he gave us this opportunity. The casting couldn’t be more perfect. All four bruhs went back to every audition, and callback with hundreds of other cats. We congregated around each other naturally. We were picking up on each other’s vibes and the way we all came together was perfect. There are no shows with four black men. You got a couple of movies, The Brothers, The Wood, and The Best Man. You see it within movies, but within shows, you see it with women and couples. You see it a lot with Tyler Perry because he has such strong elderly, female, and family voices in his writing. To do this with four millennial Black men is rare, but the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

What was it like working with Tyler Perry on this show and what have you taken from working with him?

Phillip Mullings Jr.: Mr. Perry really rolled out the red carpet for us as far as providing us with everything that we needed to get the job done. He also provided us with the trust to do our jobs. There was a lot going on as far as the set and the chaos that can be on set. As far as being there for each other and doing the job, he really relied on the chemistry that the four of us had together. In my opinion, that was everything that we needed to be successful.

