Designer Renee Bishop launches new luxury women’s wear collection

Are you tired of boring, old fashioned women’s wear? If the answer is yes, than DEITY New York may be the solution you’ve been searching for.

DEITY New York is a luxury Women’s Wear Brand, which was launched earlier this year by designer Renee Bishop. She creates fashion designs that are bold, timeless and divine, with the hope to inspire, encourage and empower women.

Bishop is reshaping traditional women’s wear with her styles. She recently released her 2020 Fall-Winter collection that features structured and tailored cut blazers, pants, tops and more.

We spoke with her about her journey to becoming a designer.

What was your introduction to fashion?

I stem from a family of seamstresses. Both of my grandmothers worked in New York’s Garment District. On the West Coast, my mother’s love for fashion was poured into the clothing she created for my siblings and me. I inherited technicality, a keen eye for the details of buttons, zippers, cuts and artistry. Utilizing these priceless gifts, and my work experience as a stylist across the world, I am able to instill excellence into each design.

Who are some of your fashion inspirations?

I feel inspired to design and create by the feminine warrior archetype of a woman or those who embodied the divine feminine archetype during their time. Women like, Cleopatra, Zora Neal Hurston, Princess Dianna of Wales exemplified power, divinity and sex appeal all at the same. To me, the perfect woman is one who understands her masculine side as well as her feminine side.

Describe the woman DEITY was designed for?

The DEITY Woman has a poised presence and needs no introduction. She is a woman who embodies style, class and grace. They don’t follow the trends, they set them. They value quality. She is the projection of youth, rawness, the documentation of frustrations, experiments and sensitivities. She maintains a youthful soul, yet projects her mature tastes. DEITY is for the woman who has a lot on her plate, but you’d never be able to tell by her outfit.

What advice do you have for young designers?

Remain true to yourself and your vision. If you’re not creating from the heart space, then it shows in your work. Perfect your craft and love as well as be proud of what you do. People love raw authenticity. Create freely and with love.