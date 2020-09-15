Breonna Taylor’s family accepts multimillion-dollar settlement from Louisville

Breonna Taylor’s surviving family members reportedly have agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement with the city of Louisville, Kentucky, CNN reports.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is scheduled to hold a joint news conference Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with the Taylor family attorneys where he is expected to discuss the resolution to the financial portion of Taylor’s case, according to CNN. Fischer did not address the settlement or the amount during his interview Tuesday morning with News Radio 840 WHAS.

This action is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family after the 26-year-old EMT worker was shot and killed when three Louisville Metro Police Department officers broke down the door to her apartment in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020, while executing a no-knock warrant.

Meanwhile, millions seeking justice for Taylor continue to watch intently as a grand jury looks at the evidence in the case. Observers also want to see how the grand jury’s findings may impact Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision about whether to file charges against the three officers involved in the deadly shooting.

The officers — who have been identified as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — have not been charged, but Hankinson has been terminated from the police department for his role in the tragic incident.

The length of time that has transpired during Cameron’s investigation of this case has rankled the nerves of Taylor supporters, who include the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and British racing champion Lewis Hamilton.