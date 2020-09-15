TODAY Sept 15: Join AARP+Health IQ for ‘Women’s Health and Wellness’
Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Women’s Health & Wellness on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6pm EST.
Featured panelists include Angela F. Ford, PHD, MSW, Chief Program Officer, Black Women’s Health Imperative; Denise Pines, MBA, CEO, President of the Medical Board of California; and Gail A. McDonald, MD, Board Certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist.
Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:
- The biggest misconceptions about menopause for women and their families
- How family and friends can best support a woman going through menopause
- Various support systems for women who are experiencing health challenges
- The importance of self-examination of a woman’s entire body
- Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion
Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.
This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.