TODAY Sept 15: Join AARP+Health IQ for ‘Women’s Health and Wellness’

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Women’s Health & Wellness on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Angela F. Ford, PHD, MSW, Chief Program Officer, Black Women’s Health Imperative; Denise Pines, MBA, CEO, President of the Medical Board of California; and Gail A. McDonald, MD, Board Certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist.

Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:

The biggest misconceptions about menopause for women and their families

How family and friends can best support a woman going through menopause

Various support systems for women who are experiencing health challenges

The importance of self-examination of a woman’s entire body

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.