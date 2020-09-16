Vanessa Bryant defends LeBron James after LA sheriff calls him out (video)

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa stepped up to defend LeBron James after the Los Angeles County sheriff called him out on national TV on Tuesday.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, slammed Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for publicly challenging King James, 35, to double the reward money offered to catch the man who ambushed and shot two sheriff’s deputies in the LA suburb of Compton on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

“This challenge is to LeBron James,” Villanueva said during a radio interview with 790KABC, according to the Los Angeles Times and KTLA. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very, very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact it has on the African American community, and I appreciate that. But likewise, we need to appreciate the respect for life goes across professions, across races, creeds. And I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

Bryant took screenshots of two tweets by @ElanMaree and posted them onto her Instagram stories, according to Los Angeles Times and KTLA, as a form of criticism against the sheriff’s hypocrisy. She is now suing the LASD for photographing and posting photos of the bodies of her late husband Kobe, their daughter Gianna and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

