Herman Cain’s Twitter account promotes anti-masks following his COVID-19 death

Herman Cain’s social media account continues to promote anti-masks after the politician died from COVID-19. On Sept. 18, Cain’s Twitter account, which now goes by @TheCainGang, tweeted that an article where a person was arrested for not wearing a mask at a library and refusing to leave.

@TheCainGang caption read, “It’s time for the obsessive mask-wearing to wear off.”

Ironically, Cain reportedly died from the virus weeks after attending a rally for the current U.S. president in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. During the event, held at the BOK Center, many of the attendees did not wear face masks or practice social distancing. Officials in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, reported a surge in people testing positive for COVID-19 after the rally, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

Cain, 74, would pass away from complications of the virus on July 30. “You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning,” wrote Dan Calabrese, the editor for Cain’s website, HermanCain.com, “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away.”

According to the New York Times, 6.75 million have been affected and 198,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Twitter users reacted to Cain’s team’s consistent denial of the importance of wearing masks during a pandemic.

Whoever this is using Mr. Cain’s account is an irresponsible fool. People like Herman are dying for just this reason. — Voteforyourlife! (@PluffMudDog) September 19, 2020

Herman could have used a little more obsessive mask wearing.

Just sayin… — Reg Vickers (@RegVickers) September 18, 2020