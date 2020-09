The Rock rips electric gate from brick wall to get to work (pic)

Dwayne Johnson “ripped” his electric gate off the hinges to get to work when a power outage caused it to fail.

The 48-year-old wrestler turned actor usually relies on an override of the hydraulic system during power cuts but when it didn’t work, he decided to use his strength and remove the gate all together.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: “Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out — but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself.

“Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later – and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off … Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I’m 100 per cent ready to be BLACK ADAM (sic)”

And if Dwayne now has to buy a new gate, it should be no trouble, as he recently was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor in the world for the second year in a row.

It was revealed he made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. And now he’s gone and done it again, after he raked in $87.5 million for the last year, including a whopping $23.5 million for “Red Notice.”