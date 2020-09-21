Dave Chappelle tells critics to shut up ‘forever’ after 3 Emmy wins (video)

Beloved comedian Dave Chappelle had a rather profane message for his critics after he took home three trophies during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend.

Despite titling his comedy special “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones,” which Chappelle performed and wrote, he was obviously irked by the legion of TV and comedy critics. Detractors believed that Chappelle missed the mark badly as he, for example, discussed his disbelief in the men who accused Michael Jackson of pedophilia in the documentary film Leaving Neverland. Many also didn’t like the things Chappelle had to say about the LGBTQ community and other topics.

“Boy, this comes as a complete surprise,” Chappelle said sarcastically. “I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me; I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f— up, forever.”

The Washington, D.C.-born Chappelle, 47, soared to fame in the late 1990s through Martin Lawrence’s Blue Streak and especially Half Baked before taking over the comedy world with his eponymous show on Comedy Central. But Chappelle was panned universally by critics for the “Sticks & Stones” comedy show on Netflix.

So it was extra gratifying for Chappelle when he won one of his three Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

“It’s a special night because comedy gets to be itself,” Chappelle said. “It’s all we’ve ever wanted. I hope the war is over. We good? And as always, I would love to thank my wife, Elaine.

Check out Chappelle’s acceptance speech below: