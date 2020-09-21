Dr. Dre says estranged wife stole more than $360K from his business account

The daily drama surrounding Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, continues to unfold.

On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, TMZ reported that Dr. Dre is accusing Young of embezzlement.

Record One recording studio is a joint business founded by Dr. Dre and Larry Chatman. During her marriage to Dr. Dre, Young served as a trustee and signatory on the LLC’s checking account.

Dr. Dre’s attorney, Ed McPherson, produced a copy of a check that Young wrote to herself on behalf of Record One for $363,571.85 on Aug. 27. The check reportedly decimated the entire business account.

McPherson says that Young committed a crime that was “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds.” Dr. Dre is demanding that she return all of the funds, or he will file a lawsuit against her.

This comes days after Young claimed that she co-owned Dr. Dre’s name and signature album.

On Sept. 18, Page Six reported that Young filed a lawsuit against Dr. Dre claiming that she co-owns the trademarks to his name and his classic hip-hop album, The Chronic.

In the lawsuit, Young says that Dr. Dre forced her to leave their Los Angeles-area home on April 2. After their separation, she claims that Dr. Dre transferred trademarks to another holding company.

“After Andre forced Nicole out of their family home on or about April 2, 2020, he quickly plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share,” the lawsuit states.

The alleged trademarks reportedly were filed when the two were married.

“These valuable trademarks were filed during Andre’s years married to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry,” the lawsuit claims. “The trademarks are presumed to be community property pursuant to California Family Code Section 760. Because they were married, Nicole and Andre owned the Trademarks jointly, from the date of their first filing in 1997, and through 2013, by virtue of being community property owners.”

Young has yet to respond to the embezzlement accusation.