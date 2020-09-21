Tahir ‘StayFresh’ Ali discusses Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Tahir “StayFresh” Ali made a name for himself in Atlanta’s music scene while working as a prominent member of Lil Jon’s BME record label. He continued to make moves working in A&R, marketing and promotions.

Ali is now using his influence to shed light on issues that have affected him his entire life. Due to having sickle cell anemia, Ali has spent more than 3,000 days in the hospital.

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and Ali has teamed up with Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program, to help those searching for a matching blood stem cell or marrow donor.

During a recent interview with rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Ali spoke about his illness and helping to raise awareness about it in the community.