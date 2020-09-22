 Skip to content

John David Washington blends acting and athleticism beautifully in Tenet. The innovative action-thriller in which Washington stars as a character named “The Protagonist” goes beyond using time travel to reverse wrongdoings. Speaking to rolling out, Washington discusses working with director Christopher Nolan and the challenges of pulling off the film’s inversion scenes and fight sequences. Tenet is currently showing in selected theaters.

John David Washington puts physical and performance skills to work in ‘Tenet’

September 22, 2020

Keyondra Lockett releases ‘Trouble Won’t Last’ video 

Young Dolph

Young Dolph reveals how incident of racial profiling inspired ‘The Land’

Actress Andrene Ward-Hammond explains where the real power is in movies

Unbelievable: Chico the parrot gives Beyoncé a run for her money

A Seat at the Table: Andrea Young ACLU of Georgia, voter suppression 9/2/20

AM Wake-Up: w/guests Larry Reed of Comerica Bank, Attorney D.A. Wilson & Clinton Gray

Stephan Jackson & Jasmine Cephas Jones

Police misconduct put on trial in Quibi series ‘#FreeRayshawn’

Director Kim A. Snyder documents how young people can change America in ‘Us Kids’

Laurence Fishburne leads stellar cast in Quibi series ‘#FreeRayshawn’

Najee Tyler explains why Viola cannabis brand will create generational wealth

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.