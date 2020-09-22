John David Washington blends acting and athleticism beautifully in Tenet. The innovative action-thriller in which Washington stars as a character named “The Protagonist” goes beyond using time travel to reverse wrongdoings. Speaking to rolling out, Washington discusses working with director Christopher Nolan and the challenges of pulling off the film’s inversion scenes and fight sequences. Tenet is currently showing in selected theaters.
John David Washington puts physical and performance skills to work in ‘Tenet’
September 22, 2020