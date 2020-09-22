Megan Thee Stallion buys Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Louis Vuitton purse

As Cardi B and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter made her debut on Instagram over the weekend, she also showed off some expensive new gifts from Megan Thee Stallion.

On the page run by mom Cardi B, the first couple of images show Kulture rocking a plaid blue skirt, a pink sweater, some white Air Force 1s, a diamond name chain and a Louis Vuitton bag.

While the toddler’s parents are known for buying her expensive gifts, the luxury purse came from the Houston rapper who collaborated with Cardi on “WAP.”

In a video showing off some presents that she received, Cardi gave fans a look at two Louis Vuitton gifts with Kulture’s name on them.

“Megan got this for Kulture,” she said in the video of the Palm Springs Mini which retails for $2,140.

The video also shows off a custom Louis Vuitton music box with a blue K painted on the top.

This comes after Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset last week.