Da Brat talks about the crazy time she romanced Allen Iverson (video)

The famously private Da Brat opened up for the first time about the many mysteries and secrets in her life, including the time she had a longtime romance with NBA icon Allen Iverson.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist, who was the first solo female act to score a platinum album with 1994’s Funkdafied, sat down for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Xscape alum Kandi Burruss on her “Speak on It” podcast. Normally reticent, the photogenic yet rough-riding rapper talked about her many boyfriends during her youth, coming out as a bisexual, her surprisingly domesticated ways, her harrowing experience in prison and her relationship with the basketball wizard known as A.I.

In fact, Da Brat, 46, said she was in a state of bliss for a long time with the NBA Hall of Fame inductee.

“I used to wake up and pick his clothes out and cook breakfast,” said Da Brat, who was born Shawntae Harris in Chicago. “The things he liked, I just made sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy.”

The “Give It To You” rapper, who is the half-sister of actress LisaRaye McCoy, said she loved cooking, cleaning and doing domestic work at home with Iverson.

“I was like, ‘This is amazing. This is it,’” she said about their relationship. “Then I think basketball players? H—s. He had a baby mama, some kids. He had a lot of stuff going on. So it lasted for a good while.”

Not surprisingly, Da Brat eventually came down from the veritable “honeymoon” phase of their relationship and could no longer dismiss the long trail of groupies.

“It was good for a minute,” she said. “Good for a long time. It just didn’t work out. Too many b—-es,” she said.

