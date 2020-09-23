Only 1 cop charged in the Breonna Taylor case, but not for murder

The nation learned the fate of Breonna Taylor’s killers this afternoon.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, a Kentucky grand jury announced that only one police officer will be charged, according to Courier-Journal in Louisville.

Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The indictment states that Hankison is being charged for firing his weapon, but not with Taylor’s death. In turn, he was given a $15,000 bond and will only face up to five years in prison.

Furthermore, a state-of-emergency has been issued as some officials fear that protestors could express frustration with the decision.

On March 13, three plainclothes police officers in Louisville — Hankinson, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — entered Taylor’s apartment after retrieving a no-knock warrant. However, they entered the wrong home and fired more than 20 shots, killing Taylor. Taylor’s boyfriend reportedly fired one shot, striking Mattingly in the leg.

In a court filing, Taylor’s family has said the officers also failed to give aid to her after she was shot.

After the fatal shooting, Hankinson was fired from the police force.

Although high-profile celebrities and national media outlets have called for Taylor to receive justice, many believed that justice was not served.