NeNe Leakes goes to war against Wendy Williams and Bravo’s Andy Cohen (video)

NeNe Leakes went volcanic on TV talk show host Wendy Williams and “Real Housewives” boss Andy Cohen after they talked about her on his “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2020.

Leakes, 52, sat and steamed as she watched her “friend” Williams, 56, disparage her career to Cohen, 52, and call into question Leakes’ ability to carry her own show. Williams also compared Leakes negatively to her “Real Housewives” counterpart, Bethenny Frankel, of the New York City franchise.

First off, the talk show host insinuated to Cohen that Leakes was lying about the reasons she left “RHOA.”

“I believe that this is not a truth, NeNe has quit the show several times and you’ll have her back,” Williams said on “WWHL.” “And NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what she’s going to be doing for money, I’m not trying to count coins.”

Worse, Williams accused Leakes of not having the ability to leverage the vast “RHOA” platform to manufacture other ventures. Williams cited Frankel as an example of something that Leakes is not: a person who was enormously successful in creating a “legitimate multimillion-dollar situation.”

Listen to Williams’ short but scathing assessment of Leakes’ low marketability:

After digesting Williams’ critical and hurtful words, Leakes took off like a rocket. Her multiple posts about Williams and Cohen had smoke rising off her fiery words. Leakes equated Williams to a junkie and “cocaine head” and called Cohen a “racist” for exploiting Black females’ shenanigans and dysfunction for his personal profit.

Leakes also threatened to expose Cohen if he keeps putting her name in his mouth.

Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down! Remember #BLM Remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020