NeNe Leakes says she was forced out of ‘RHOA,’ slams Wendy Williams (video)

It’s hard for some fans to digest the fact that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be without its original and arguably biggest star, NeNe Leakes. She began with the flagship Bravo TV reality show in 2008, and the metaphorical divorce has been contentious and messy on both sides.

Leakes is still stewing about how her relationship imploded with the show bosses and that Wendy Williams decided to go on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen to speak ill of her.

Leakes went to her 3.2 million Instagram followers and YouTube page subscribers to put Williams and Cohen on full blast. She explained on her YouTube page how hurt she is by what she considers a blatant betrayal by Williams, who she recently considered a friend.

“I don’t have a friend that knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me. I don’t have that friend that is around me,” Leakes said. “Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately, I’ve not come out, I’ve not commented on it. Last night was the first time I’ve commented on anything that Wendy has said.”

Leakes, 52, also had some choice words about Cohen. “As you know, I’ve done his show more times than he has,” she said before firing a shot directly at him. “And, Andy, remember no one knew you until you knew me.”

The former “New Normal” and “Glee” star also had a particular needle she wanted to stick into Williams for good measure.

“Wendy, for you, spend more of your time figuring out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet — OK? — [as] opposed to worrying about my family and what we’re doing. You need to find the nearest water pill, OK?”

