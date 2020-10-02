Lebron James appears to clap back at Kyrie while talking up rapport with AD

Chemistry is a beautiful thing — when it works — this, Lebron James knows.

Throughout his decorated career, the Akron, Ohio-born superstar has enjoyed his fair share of chemistry friendly teams with comparable stars, including stints in Cleveland, Miami (with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh), Cleveland again (with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love) and now Los Angeles (with Anthony Davis).

It’s the latter that has the three-time NBA champion beaming with joy and unadulterated pride. Be that as it may, James’ second stint in “The Land” was marked by obvious frustration on his co-star’s (Kyrie Irving) part, especially given comments made public in the last 24 hours.

By now the sports universe knows that Kyrie Irving made observations regarding his former teams (one of which included James), claiming he was the best option at the end of games. Most sports pundits have understandably criticized Irving for his comments and James seemingly worked in his own objections to those statements on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” James said prior to Thursday’s practice. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces — you can call them alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot. And that is the absolute contrary of what we are.

“We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

James and Davis look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in game 2 of the Finals against the Miami Heat tonight, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.