Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly hospitalized due to overdose

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been hospitalized after a diet pill and caffeine overdose.

The 24-year-old rapper is said to have been admitted to a Florida hospital earlier this year following an adverse reaction to the substances.

According to The Shade Room, Tekashi said the overdose came after having a cup of coffee with two Hydroxycut pills, which is double the recommended daily dosage.

It’s said he claimed the combination sped up his heart rate, and he allegedly began to “sweat excessively” after taking the combination.

Meanwhile, he is said to have added that he wasn’t using any drugs at the time of the overdose, and has been taking Hydroxycut pills to battle his weight gain during his time in prison.

Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — is on probation after pleading guilty to nine felony charges, including a number of firearm offenses, and also admitting to being involved with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He was set to be tracked by GPS while under home confinement, while he was also reportedly told to remain in his residence unless it was to seek necessary medical treatment or visit his attorney, which would require approval from the probation department.

He has also pleaded guilty to additional federal felonies, which included firearms charges, racketeering conspiracy, narcotics trafficking and violent crimes in aid of racketeering.

The charges initially carried a minimum prison sentence of 47 years with a maximum sentence of life in jail.

However, TMZ previously noted that Tekashi’s cooperation with authorities meant he would likely receive a more lenient sentence.

In May, the rapper tried make a donation of thousands of dollars to No Kid Hungry — a campaign run by non-profit organization Share Our Strength — but they turned down the offer.