Autopsy report reveals police shot California man 16 times in fatal homicide

Official autopsy reports show police fired at least 19 times with 16 of those bullets entering Dijon Kizee‘s body on Aug. 31.

Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man, was accused of riding his bike on the wrong side of the road and splitting traffic, according to CNN. Police say that when they attempted to apprehend him, he took off on foot, waving a green towel in one hand while carrying a black jacket in the other.

Kizzee was apparently packing a 9mm pistol, which reportedly fell out of his waistband. When it fell to the ground and he attempted to pick it up, police fired the fatal shots. Kizzee’s gun was allegedly stolen and loaded with 15 live rounds, according to a statement by LASD Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener made available to the press last month.

Benjamin Crump, the family attorney for Kizzee, says the statements by LA County officials contradict what really happened, based on video footage that has emerged since the shooting.

“It’s happening so fast we can barely keep up with the hashtags,” said Crump, who also represents the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Kizzee’s death has been ruled a homicide, per the autopsy report and the cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds and the “rapidly fatal injuries include trauma to the heart, lungs, liver and left kidney.”