LL Cool J takes aim at Kanye for urinating on his Grammy Award

Hip-hop legend LL Cool J had a few words for Kanye West who decided to urinate on his Grammy Award. During an episode of Desus & Mero, LL Cool J shared his thoughts on West’s act.

“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL Cool J said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezy’s, B.. I felt some kind of way about that s—. I didn’t love that s— because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

On Sept. 16, West showed a video of himself urinating on what appears to be a Grammy Award. West posted the comment, “Trust me…I won’t stop.”

During his career, West has won 21 Grammy Awards with 69 nominations. He stands as one of the most prolific Grammy Award-winners in rap history, a genre that was often snubbed by the award show in the past.

West has also been critical of music industry contracts where new artists are given a small percentage of their overall earnings from record sales. And artists also rarely own their masters when they sign to a major record label.

West’s latest post has caused a firestorm on social media, as some have called him out for his behavior. Others have applauded him for speaking out against the music industry.