Megan Thee Stallion slams Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron on ‘SNL’ (photo, video)

Megan Thee Stallion slayed the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron with a “Savage” performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Cameron is the state’s first-ever Black AG who exonerated the three Louisville police officers from homicide charges for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on March 13.

Megan Pete, 25, performed the first of her No. 1 Billboard hits, “Savage,” and she imbued social messaging into the infectious club anthem. The song was meant to both honor Taylor and to castigate Cameron for what many consider was a flagrant mishandling of the case.

Midway through “Savage,” the unmistakable baritone of Malcolm X roared through the speakers as the venerated civil rights leader decried that Black women are the most disrespected demographic in America.

At that point in the performance, Megan then went to work on Cameron.

Megan Thee Stallion gave a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during her #SNL performance pic.twitter.com/hGY9W6rM59 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2020

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery,” activist Tamika Mallory’s voice could be heard through the speakers as the above words appeared behind Megan on the screen.

Megan then charged into her own speech saying, “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because, at the end of the day, we need our black women,” she said forcefully.

“We need to protect our black men and stand up for our black men because, at the end of the day, we are tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.

Check out a snippet of Megan’s SNL debut below.

MEGAN THEE STALLION ON SNL RN pic.twitter.com/3my7mMzWWL — tiny tex (@goldprotini) October 4, 2020

Megan even engaged in a couple of humorous skits to advertise her appearance SNL: