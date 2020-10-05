Barack Obama says Michelle is ‘the love of my life’ on 28th anniversary (photo)

Former President Barack Obama made hearts melt when he called his wife Michelle “the love of my life” on their 28th wedding anniversary Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

The beloved couple took to social media to honor one another and to articulate their gratitude for their partnership during life’s uncertain times.

The former first lady, 56, told her 42 million Instagram followers that she has “28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.”

Barack Obama, 59, told his 32 million followers how his wife, whom he calls “Miche,” has elevated him as a human being and a statesman.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” he began.

True to their nature, both New York Times bestselling authors used the occasion to exhort their fans and followers to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election.