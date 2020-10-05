Barack Obama says Michelle is ‘the love of my life’ on 28th anniversary (photo)
Former President Barack Obama made hearts melt when he called his wife Michelle “the love of my life” on their 28th wedding anniversary Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
The beloved couple took to social media to honor one another and to articulate their gratitude for their partnership during life’s uncertain times.
The former first lady, 56, told her 42 million Instagram followers that she has “28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.”
View this post on Instagram
28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack. ❤️😘
Barack Obama, 59, told his 32 million followers how his wife, whom he calls “Miche,” has elevated him as a human being and a statesman.
“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” he began.
True to their nature, both New York Times bestselling authors used the occasion to exhort their fans and followers to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election.
View this post on Instagram
Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.