SZA corrects Drake about the year they dated

SZA has corrected Drake on the year they dated after he rapped they had a romance in 2008.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker claimed on his new track, “Mr. Right Now,” which features 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, that the pair dated in 2008.

He spit: “Yeah, said she wanna f— to some SZA, wait. ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

However, if it was 2008, that would have meant SZA would have been just 17 and Drake around 21.

And the “Hit Different” star wanted to make sure people know it was actually 2009 because she didn’t want anyone thinking anything “underage or creepy” went down.

She tweeted reacting to the lyric over the weekend: “So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered.

lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait.

“Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

She added: “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

SZA clarifying the timeframe of her romance with Drake comes after pop superstar Billie Eilish hit out at people slamming the “Laugh Now Cry Later” star as “creepy” for texting the “No Time To Die” singer when she was 17 last year.

She fumed: “Everybody is so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Donald Trump? What the f— is that s—?

“The internet is such a stupid-a– mess right now.”