Ayisha Issa stars as a Black doctor in NBC’s newest medical drama ‘Transplant’

Ayisha Issa is a Canadian born, award-winning, actress who stars in NBC‘s newest medical drama Transplant. In the 13-episode series, Issa plays Dr. June Curtis, a reserved, ambitious surgical resident whose loyalty doesn’t come easily. She stars alongside Hamza Haq, who plays Dr. Bashir Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, and who also struggles to forge a new life in Canada. In the series, both Issa and Haq’s characters work tirelessly to save lives and win the approval of the legendary head of the emergency department, Dr. Jed Bishop (played by John Hannah), all the while being managed by the sharp-eyed, acerbic Dr. Wendy Atwater (Linda E. Smith) and supported by longtime head nurse, the deadpan, confident Claire Malone (Torri Higginson).

During this interview, we get a glimpse into Issa’s character as Dr. June Curtis and we also get a chance to hear where Issa would like for her character to go during the series. Issa also touches on what she personally learned about herself while filming the series and much more.

In addition to the new medical series Transplant, the talented actress’ film credits include supporting roles in Brick Mansions opposite the late Paul Walker, Polar for Netflix starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and The Hummingbird Project with Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard and Salma Hayek.