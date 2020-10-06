Will and Jada Pinkett Smith get last laugh at ‘entanglement’ memes (video)

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were finally able to laugh publicly at the tidal wave of “entanglement” memes that flooded social media his past summer.

“Entanglement” became the trending word of the summer when singer August Alsina, 27, ratted out his romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, all while she and husband Will, 50, were on a marriage time-out in 2016. Pinkett Smith tried to describe her sexual relationship with Alsina euphemistically as an “entanglement” on her “Red Table Talk” show. But husband Will Smith wasn’t having it and made her cop to the word “relationship.” Nevertheless, the word “entanglement” immediately soared into pop culture orbit and spawned a blizzard of memes.

It turns out that the Smiths were laughing too. In Will Smith’s latest YouTube video, the Men in Black actor and Set it Off actress broached the topic while trying to explain why the husband always looks like he’s crying.

“He doesn’t cry. He wasn’t crying,” Pinkett Smith said before Will Smith gave context to the meme.

“We were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush and go to the airport in the morning,” Will Smith said. “I said reshoot it but it played out. Everyone was like ‘Poor Will,'” he said while laughing.

“Whatever!” Pinkett Smith retorted while also giggling.

“They love themselves some Will,” he came back, inciting Pinkett Smith to roll her eyes and repeat, “whatever,” while laughing again.

Smith used this opportunity to pay homage to the late legendary comedian Robin Williams. Williams’ children, Zelda, Zach, and Cody talked about how the three became mental health advocates following their father’s suicide.

Williams’ surviving children said they did it in order to heal from their father’s passing, as well as raise awareness for mental health issues.

Check out the video below: