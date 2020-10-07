Colin Kaepernick to be subject of docuseries on Snapchat

Colin Kaepernick, one of the most controversial athletes of the modern era, will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on the social media platform Snapchat.

Despite the fact that Kaepernick remains unemployed by the National Football League, he continues to get the bag through other ventures, such as his Nike endorsement and now through Snapchat, according to Deadline.

Kaepernick, 32, will be the subject of the third season of Complex Media’s “VS The World” series. One of the first two seasons focused on charismatic MMA fighter Conor McGregor and the road to his biggest fights against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The other was a probe into the life of disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (aka Daniel Hernandez) who received an astoundingly light prison sentence for ratting out practically the entire crew of the Nine Trey Bloods gang in New York City.

“Season 3 of ‘VS The World’ looks at the powerful journey of quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he took a knee, putting it all on the line, to make a statement against racial inequality and police brutality on the biggest stage in America,” read a statement from Snapchat that was obtained by Deadline.

No details about the documentary have been released at press time.