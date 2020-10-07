Dungeon Family’s Big Rube wrote Morgan Freeman’s script on 21 Savage’s album

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ top the Billboard charts this week with the critically-acclaimed Savage Mode II. While 21 Savage provides hard-core lyrics and Metro Boomin’s production is superb, Morgan Freeman steals the show with his omnipresent narration throughout the entire album.

According to Metro Boomin, the award-winning actor was given a script written by Dungeon Family’s Big Rube. The Atlanta-based poet made a name for himself with appearances on albums by OutKast and Goodie Mob where he gave spoken word poems that added perspective to songs.

Rube has also appeared on albums by Future, Offset of Migos, The Internet, Jarren Benton, and Denzel Curry.

But his words remain captivating when spoken by Freeman. On the opening of Savage Mode II, Freeman says, “Great men with great ideals can be separated by hundreds or even thousands of miles and still be in the same place/They can be years or even generations apart in age, and yet, somehow, find themselves on the exact same page/When these men join forces to put the focus of reaching the same goals, to attain the same outcomes, they are not two, but one/Instead of simply adding one’s common attributes to another’s, they somehow tend to multiply all attributes of both/Whether from St. Louis or East Atlanta/Whether from a savage land or a booming metropolis/Whether they are two or two billion, the greatest their numbers could ever become, is to truly become one.”

