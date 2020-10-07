LeBron James supplants Serena Williams as Wheaties’ featured athlete (video)

LeBron James may not have yet captured his fourth NBA title with the heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers, but that didn’t stop Wheaties and General Mills from partnering with him to replace Serena Williams on its vaunted cereal box.

Wheaties reportedly chose James for his on and off the court prowess. In addition to being a three-time champion, two-time USA gold medalist and perennial all-star on the court, he has compiled a similarly devastating resume as a businessman and philanthropist.

It’s the latter solutions based activity that makes this a special partnership, as LeBron’s I Promise Kids program is featured prominently on the design of the new box.

“This is amazing,” James said when he was presented with the signature box. “The most amazing part of this whole thing is that my I Promise Kids is all over this thing. From teachers, faculty members, students. This is pretty damn cool.”

In addition to anointing James as its newest “Champion of Change,” Wheaties and General Mills is donating $1k to I Promise Kids, which seeks to educate and nurture underprivileged children in his native Akron, Ohio.

View video and images from the rollout below.