Jeannie Mai explains why she wants to be submissive to Jeezy (video)

Jeannie Mai explained to her co-hosts on “The Real” why she wants to submit to her fiancé, Jeezy, when they get married. And her co-hosts agreed with her.

Mai, 41, explains that running her own professional and personal ventures have been rewarding, but it can be draining and arduous. When she comes home, Mai says she no longer wants to make all the decisions in the household as well. She wants Jeezy, aka Jay Wayne Jenkins, 43, to handle that for the family.

“I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people,” Mai explained to her co-hosts. “So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes, sir,’ or ‘Yes, your honor.’ Like, it’s not that. It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”

Mai explained that she grew up with a dominant mother who took over a lot of the decisions in the household, and it created tension in her parents’ marriage. She added that she can default to that behavior, but she’s ready to try a more traditional approach when she eventually marries Jeezy.

“I like that structure in a marriage, and I look forward to that because girls — it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life,” Mai added as her co-hosts enthusiastically agreed.

