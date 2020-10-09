 Skip to content

Chef Jernard Wells celebrates global Black cuisine in season 2 of “New Soul Kitchen” on Cleo TV. Wells brings worldwide flavor to the forefront with four new culinary experts. In its second season, he joins chefs specializing in vegan, savory, Afro-Cuban and Ghanian flavors. Speaking to rolling out, Wells dishes about the upcoming season and the importance of celebrating all the flavors of Black cuisine. “New Soul Kitchen” airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CST on Cleo TV.

Chef Jernard Wells celebrates global Black cuisine in season 2 of ‘New Soul Kitchen’

October 9, 2020

Ayisha Issa stars as a Black doctor in NBC’s newest medical drama ‘Transplant’

Master P honored by Romeo before receiving Star Studio’s Legacy Titan Award

Young Dolph

Young Dolph reveals how incident of racial profiling inspired ‘The Land’

Unbelievable: Chico the parrot gives Beyoncé a run for her money

Brandy talks about love, Black Lives Matter, and 1st album release in 8 years

Breaking Down Bars: Jidenna shares the power of Africa on ‘Black Magic Hour’

Breaking Down Bars: Kane Brown inspires US troops with ‘Homesick’

A Seat at the Table – LIVE TONIGHT

How David Imonitie became 1 of the top Black network marketers in the world

Meet Yung BBQ, the infamous dancer rising to fame on social media

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.