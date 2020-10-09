Chef Jernard Wells celebrates global Black cuisine in season 2 of “New Soul Kitchen” on Cleo TV. Wells brings worldwide flavor to the forefront with four new culinary experts. In its second season, he joins chefs specializing in vegan, savory, Afro-Cuban and Ghanian flavors. Speaking to rolling out, Wells dishes about the upcoming season and the importance of celebrating all the flavors of Black cuisine. “New Soul Kitchen” airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CST on Cleo TV.