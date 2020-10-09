Cuffing during a pandemic

It’s cuffing season. Urban Dictionary defines it as “the time of year when people are looking to be in a relationship.” Promiscuity is packed up and put away like your summer shorts and halters. Days are shorter and the nights get colder. Is your bed empty?

With the holiday season quickly approaching, desperation may set in, and you find yourself eager to find a cuffing mate. For those who love options, these relationships are meant to be temporary. You’re just looking for someone to keep you company from now until March. However, picking that right “someone” can be a tedious and daunting task.

If you haven’t started your preliminary search, you’re behind the eight ball. The search for a lockdown partner should have begun shortly after Labor Day. While we’re trying to survive amid the other challenges that continuously present themselves, the easiest way to meet potentials is through dating apps. However, they do have their drawbacks. You might run into a hot mess disguised as the best thing since electricity.

According to The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, “studies revealed that during colder months, people experience a significant rise in testosterone levels, making them more likely to desire the company of a sexual or romantic partner.” Yes, ladies, we have testosterone, too. So, as you see, it’s not your fault; blame it on your ovaries because desiring physical attention is completely out of your control.

COVID-19 has made it more challenging to find your new “bae.” During the pandemic, you played it safe with “virtual dating,” but now it’s time to formulate a plan. Let me clarify: that’s a well-thought-out plan equipped with the must-haves and nonnegotiables. Determining who will be your next love interest isn’t for the spontaneous. It’s time for us to step up and manifest what we want. Although the current restrictions make finding a partner difficult, I still need you to keep your eye on the prize of finding a spark that will ignite into a full fire. Again, how long has it been since you’ve had someone in your bed?

