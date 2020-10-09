Megan Thee Stallion creates ‘Don’t Stop’ scholarship fund for women of color

Megan Thee Stallion has launched her own scholarship fund.

The “Savage” hitmaker has joined forces with Amazon Music to award two $10,000 scholarships to women of color as part of her “Don’t Stop” Scholarship Fund, which is named after her latest single, “Don’t Stop,” featuring Young Thug.

A statement issued to the press reads: “2020 has brought so many obstacles, but we keep going.

“Megan has partnered with Amazon Music’s rap rotation and will award two $10,000 scholarships to women of color that are pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree in any field of study.(sic)”

On Twitter, the “WAP” star said: “College hot girls, this one is for you so listen up. I’m giving away $10,000 scholarships to two women of color.”

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020

Megan launching her own education fund comes after the 25-year-old star recently shared how she hopes to inspire other women to realize their dreams.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker has experienced a meteoric rise over recent months, and Megan is now determined to use her ever-growing platform to help inspire young girls around the world.

She said: “I love the fact that I have a voice, and I love the fact that I do inspire a lot of girls, and I didn’t realize it at first. I was just being me.

“Some of the things I say, I realized that some women might really wanna say them. So I just keep all of these things in the back of my mind when I’m writing.

“I’m not gon’ say I feel pressure, but sometimes I will get a little tingly because I just want to put out the best music for my fans as possible. I don’t like to disappoint them.

“So when I’m recording, I’m super hard on myself. I’m just always like, okay, I need to go harder than that. I’ll write and rewrite a verse about eight times.”