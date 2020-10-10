Offset reveals that he misses Cardi B after she filed for divorce

Offset addressed his pending divorce from Cardi B for the first time. On Oct. 9, Offset posted a strange video of himself on social media where he asked his fans to help him choose the color of his hair.

After The Shade Room posted Offset’s video, a user responded by saying, “He looks stressed out.”

Offset responded to the user by saying, “I am. Tell Mrs. WAP [Cardi B] I miss her…call her for me but private.”

On Sept. 15, Cardi B filed for divorce stating, “sometimes people really do grow apart.”

Cardi B also shared on social media that the divorce did not stem from infidelity on Offset’s part.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s— that ever happened before,” she shared. “It’s not because of cheating,” she said. “I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and had a child, Kulture, in 2018.