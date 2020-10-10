Tory Lanez responds following charge in incident with Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez broke his silence after news broke that he could face 22 years in prison for an alleged crime involving Megan Thee Stallion.

On Oct. 8, Lanez was charged by the L.A. County D.A., according to TMZ.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged in connection with the alleged crime against Megan Thee Stallion and could be sentenced to 22 years in prison.

On Oct. 10, Lanez shared his thoughts on the incident via his Twitter page.

“Time will tell and the truth will come to the light,” Lanez said. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me and know my heart.. a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate you.”

Lanez could spend the next two decades of his life behind bars after being charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 12. Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly partying with Lanez and Kylie Jenner. At some point, Thee Stallion was attempting to leave a vehicle, and Lanez allegedly fired a shot at her, hitting her in the foot.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she posted on Instagram July 15. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

On Thursday evening, Aug. 20, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion shared who shot her in the foot for the first time during a gut-wrenching chat on Instagram Live.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—,” she said, referring to Lanez. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Megan revealed that she initially decided to remain quiet because she felt police officers could have possibly shot and killed her or Lanez.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said.