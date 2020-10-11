Jeannie Mai claps back at critics of her decision to submit to Jeezy

Talk show host Jeannie Mai has snapped back at the large number of critics who have vehemently disagreed with her decision to submit to Jeezy’s leadership in their home.

Mai, 41, was getting deluged with negative feedback after the co-host of “The Real” proclaimed this past week that she wants to submit to Jeezy when the engaged couple gets married.

She used her Instagram page on Saturday to explain to her 2.3 million followers, again, that her willingness to “submit” is completely voluntary and does not mean subservience or servility.

Mai also explained on the “Tamron Hall Show” that she’s too old to care what others think because this is “my life.”

“Girl, I am 41, I don’t care what kind of push back I get from other women out there,” she said. “This is my life and you know coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after being blessed to fall in love and finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so that we make sure that our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other and know that this is the structure we’re going into.”