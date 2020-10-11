 Skip to content

Jeannie Mai claps back at critics of her decision to submit to Jeezy

By Terry Shropshire | October 11, 2020 |

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in October 2019. (Photo by Terry Shropshire for Steed Media)

Talk show host Jeannie Mai has snapped back at the large number of critics who have vehemently disagreed with her decision to submit to Jeezy’s leadership in their home.

Mai, 41, was getting deluged with negative feedback after the co-host of “The Real” proclaimed this past week that she wants to submit to Jeezy when the engaged couple gets married.

She used her Instagram page on Saturday to explain to her 2.3 million followers, again, that her willingness to “submit” is completely voluntary and does not mean subservience or servility.

View this post on Instagram

By giving the power to have someone lead in your life is power in itself. The power to relinquish control. You "willingly submit" not "forcibly submit." …Speaking of submissions, submit them votes Monday night 😉 #TeamDreamofJeannie #DancingWithTheStars

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

Mai also explained on the “Tamron Hall Show” that she’s too old to care what others think because this is “my life.”

“Girl, I am 41, I don’t care what kind of push back I get from other women out there,” she said. “This is my life and you know coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after being blessed to fall in love and finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so that we make sure that our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other and know that this is the structure we’re going into.”



Posted in TV and tagged , , , ,