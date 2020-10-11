Scarface has begun the kidney transplant process

Rap icon Scarface has begun the process of getting a kidney transplant after initially resisting the idea of going through the difficult surgery earlier this year.

The architect of the classic “Mind Playing Tricks of Me” explained to his 240,000 Twitter followers that getting a kidney is urgent and he is actively seeking donors from around the country.

I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.. — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020

Scarface, who was born and raised in Houston as Brad Jordan, appeared on rolling out‘s “AM Wake-Up Call” talk show earlier this summer, and despite repeated pleas from publisher Munson Steed, Scarface remained resolute about not seeking a transplant. But after undergoing dialysis four times a week, every week, he had a change of heart.

Scarface also mentioned that there is no longer a specific blood type necessary for the donor of a kidney.

Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾 — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020

Fellow rap superstar T.I. is even offering up “a bag” for any qualified candidate who is willing to donate a kidney to save Scarface’s life. Tip told his 13 million Instagram followers to holler at him if they are serious about going through the process.