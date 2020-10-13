Boxer Gervonta Davis willing to catch COVID-19 so he can fight (video)

Boxer Gervonta Davis said he’d be “okay” with contracting the novel coronavirus if it meant he was able to get in the ring and put on a good show for the fans.

Davis made this wild statement while speaking to TMZ about how he and his manager, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, are scheduled to fight in a crowded arena despite the fact that the country is experiencing a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“Everybody won’t be close, but as far as me getting sick, I’m just speaking for me as a fighter. I’m okay with getting sick to please the fans,” Davis said. “If I got sick and I found out that night, I’d be okay with it just knowing that I put on a great show, I did it in front of the fans, I did it for a cause.”

He goes on to say that while he understands the risks behind the virus, it would be worth it for him to have an opportunity to fight in front of his fans.

“If I gotta take that hit, then you know I’ll quarantine by myself, just knowing that I did it for the fans, and I did something great for the sport and things like that,” he said. “I’m not saying I want that to happen, but if that was to happen, I’m okay with taking that lick on the chin. Take that 14 days and stay healthy.”

As of Oct. 13, 2020, in the United States, 7.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus, and more than 215,000 have died.

Listen to Davis’ declaration in full below.