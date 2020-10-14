Cardi B, Nicki Minaj reportedly not collaborating on new song to end beef

Fans of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were excited over the prospect of the two women ending their beef and collaborating on a song together.

On Oct. 13, it was reported by HotNewHipHop that the two could release a song called “Lavish,” produced by Mike Will Made-It. However, it was eventually discovered that a fan uploaded a fake version of “Lavish” to Genius before it was taken down.

Both camps were silent on the potential collaboration.

On Oct. 14, a source close to Cardi B reportedly told The Jasmine Brand that there will not be a collaboration. “This is false,” the source allegedly told the publication. “There’s no beef, but there’s also no song either.”

The rivalry between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj reached a boiling point in 2018 during New York Fashion Week. While attending Harper’s Bazaar‘s Icons party at The Plaza hotel in New York City, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj crossed paths.

Cardi B reportedly rushed Nicki Minaj, and the two got into a physical altercation before security separated them, according to TMZ. While yelling profanities at Nicki Minaj, Cardi B threw her shoe and allegedly hit Minaj. Cardi B was escorted out of the venue, and photographers were able to capture a shot of her, in which a small knot appeared to have formed above her left eye.

Following the incident, Cardi B shared why she decided to attack Minaj. Apparently, Nicki Minaj liked a tweet that involved Cardi B and rapper Offset’s baby, Kulture.

The tweet, posted by user @beylovesnicki, read, “The message she [Cardi B] is sending as a mother to a baby girl by supporting a rapist is unsettling and uncomfortable to me.”

Cardi B responded by writing on Instagram, “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!”

The two have pretty much stayed out of each other’s way since that heated moment.