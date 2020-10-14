Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ will no longer come out in theaters

The long-anticipated sequel to the all-time classic Coming to America will no longer be shown in theaters.

Due to the resurgence of the pandemic, many national theater chains are either contemplating shutting down again or studios are postponing release dates indefinitely, leaving many major films in limbo.

Consequently, some movie studios have decided to sell the rights to their films to popular streaming services.

According to Variety, Paramount Pictures, the studio that released the original Eddie Murphy-led blockbuster in 1988, has sold Coming 2 America to Amazon Studios for $125 million. Paramount has already sold other big films recently, including Borat 2. The final details are still being worked out, including the blessing from Murphy, who produced and stars in the film.

Coming 2 America is set to be released on Amazon Prime on Dec. 18, 2020. The comedy assembled many of the same cast members who made the original one of the most beloved films in the annals of Black motion pictures. They include Arsenio Hall, who shined as Prince Akeem’s best friend Semmi, as well as a barber and a minister. The woman who played Murphy’s love interest in the original, Shari Headley, and her father in the film, John Amos, also returned.

The original Coming to America launched the careers of several of its stars, including Oscar-nominated icon Samuel L. Jackson, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Garcelle Beauvais and “ER” actor Eriq La Salle, just to name a few.

The sequel will feature several well-known entertainers, including actor Wesley Snipes, rap mogul Rick Ross and comedic actress Leslie Jones.

Are you still excited to see Coming 2 America?