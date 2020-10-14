Ice Cube takes heat for working with Trump campaign

Ice Cube is facing criticism after it was revealed that he worked with the Trump campaign.

On Oct. 14, Katrina Pierson of the Trump campaign announced that the rapper helped with “The Platinum Plan,” a $500 billion package proposed by Republicans to help the Black community.

“Shout out to Ice Cube for his willingness to work with the Trump campaign on The Platinum Plan,” Pierson wrote.

Cube, who is non-partisan, posted a video on social media on Oct. 11 and stated that he met with Republicans and Democrats to discuss a plan for Black America.

Cube has faced backlash on social media and responded by tweeting, “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

View reactions:

you mean they lied to you and are pretending they will utilize those adjustments in tangible ways if you help their campaign, only to turn around and not accomplish any of those things in term? kind of like all the promises he’s made already and didn’t accomplish in his 4 years? — MFM. (@morganmcknight) October 14, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when Ice Cube mocked Eazy-E for having dinner with President George HW Bush which was Eazy trolling Bush, not supporting him, but we’re in 2020 so up is down. — Touré (@Toure) October 14, 2020

We already knew Ice Cube was working for donald trump, it's only official now. — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) October 14, 2020