Ice Cube takes heat for working with Trump campaign

By A.R. Shaw | October 14, 2020 |

Ice Cube (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Ice Cube is facing criticism after it was revealed that he worked with the Trump campaign.

On Oct. 14, Katrina Pierson of the Trump campaign announced that the rapper helped with “The Platinum Plan,” a $500 billion package proposed by Republicans to help the Black community.

“Shout out to Ice Cube for his willingness to work with the Trump campaign on The Platinum Plan,” Pierson wrote.

Cube, who is non-partisan, posted a video on social media on Oct. 11 and stated that he met with Republicans and Democrats to discuss a plan for Black America.

Cube has faced backlash on social media and responded by tweeting, “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

