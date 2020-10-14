Kanye brags about leading Kentucky in votes, journalist debunks his claim

Kanye West continues to find ways to cause a frenzy on social media over his bid to become President of the United States.

On Tuesday night, Oct. 13, 2020, West shared on his Twitter page what appeared to be early voting results from a precinct in Kentucky. The results were published by Lexington-based news station LEX 18.

While holding his cellphone, Kanye West yelled, “Get the West Wing ready. Nineteen percent, 40,000 votes in Kentucky.”

The image showed Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen in first place with 75,544 votes; Brock Pierce in second place with 61,215 votes; and West in third place with 40,781 votes. Joe Biden and Donald Trump were in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

West followed up with a tweet that read, “People tried to talk me out of running for president. Never let weak controlling people kill your spirit.”

However, LEX 18 clarified in a statement that what appeared to be election results was actually a test.

“The results shown were not valid,” the statement read. “They were simply part of a test. The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion.”

LEX 18 reporter Nancy Cox, also responded to Kanye’s tweets on social media.

“Despite what @kanyewest is tweeting, he is not leading the race for President in KY,” Cox wrote. “The Associated Press always sends out test numbers to make sure systems are working. It’s an automated thing that is posting election results on our website. Sorry viewers. Sorry Kanye.”

West is currently on ballots in several states as a member of the Birthday Party.